CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Plasma biomarkers predict long-term kidney function after acute kidney injury

EurekAlert
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of plasma biomarkers measured 3-months after hospital discharge may accurately identify patients with low risk for kidney function loss after acute kidney injury. Acute kidney injury (AKI), a sudden reduction in kidney function, often causes or worsens long-term kidney damage (called chronic kidney disease, CKD). This research evaluates a

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Preventing Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: Of the patients we’re talking about, how many of them end up on dialysis or a transplant list? How prevalent would you say that is? This is open to everybody. Rajiv Agarwal, MD: Neil, everybody in this group will agree that it’s the lucky ones who...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
chla.org

Looking for Acute Liver Failure Biomarkers in Children

Categories: For Physicians and Clinicians, Research Blog. New research aims to better predict patient outcomes and guide treatment decisions. Acute liver failure (ALF) happens very quickly, with few warning signs before a child presents in the emergency room. But there are also few reliable predictors of a child’s outcome. That makes it challenging for physicians to know when it’s best to move forward with a liver transplant—and when it’s best to wait.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
villages-news.com

Overdiagnosis of chronic kidney disease

Older people may be diagnosed with chronic kidney disease because of their results on a routine blood test called eGFR (Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate) that is used to screen for kidney damage. This test is important because patients with kidney disease often have no symptoms until just before the kidneys fail. However, it is normal for people to lose some kidney function with aging.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Sewell
Nature.com

Restoration of dysnatremia and acute kidney injury benefits outcomes of acute geriatric inpatients

Dysnatremia and dyskalemia are common problems in acutely hospitalized elderly patients. These disorders are associated with an increased risk of mortality and functional complications that often occur concomitantly with acute kidney injury in addition to multiple comorbidities. In a single-center prospective observational study, we recruited 401 acute geriatric inpatients. In-hospital outcomes included all-cause mortality, length of stay, and changes in functional status as determined by the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) scale, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance, and Clinical Frailty Scale (CFS). The prevalence of dysnatremia alone, dyskalemia alone, and dysnatremia plus dyskalemia during initial hospitalization were 28.4%, 14.7% and 32.4%, respectively. Patients with electrolyte imbalance exhibited higher mortality rates and longer hospital stays than those without electrolyte imbalance. Those with initial dysnatremia, or dysnatremia plus dyskalemia were associated with worse ADL scores, ECOG performance and CFS scores at discharge. Subgroup analyses showed that resolution of dysnatremia was related to reduced mortality risk and improved CFS score, whereas recovery of renal function was associated with decreased mortality and better ECOG and CFS ratings. Our data suggest that restoration of initial dysnatremia and acute kidney injury during acute geriatric care may benefit in-hospital survival and functional status at discharge.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Acute Kidney Injury: A Role for Prebiotics & Probiotics?

In acute kidney injury (AKI), the kidneys suddenly fail and are no longer able to sustain their vital functions. This is a serious life-threatening emergency, but is generally considered treatable and reversible, often without long-term consequences in individuals with no other comorbidities. AKI typically occurs in patients living with chronic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Brain activity patterns after trauma may predict long-term mental health

The way a person’s brain responds to stress following a traumatic event, such as a car accident, may help to predict their long-term mental health outcomes, according to research supported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), part of the National Institutes of Health. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, is part of the NIMH-funded AURORA study, a large-scale, multisite study that followed more than 3,000 people for up to a year after exposure to a traumatic event.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Function#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidneys#Biomarkers#Ckd#Aki#Bsc#Msc#Mpharm#Aaas#Eurekalert
physiciansweekly.com

Evaluating Functional Status After Pediatric Continuous Kidney Replacement Therapy

Continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) is used in the pediatric ICU (PICU) to support critically ill children who have acute kidney injury (AKI), fluid overload, and metabolic derangements. With ongoing measures to improve how CKRT is used in this patient population, mortality rates have decreased over the past 2 decades. “Although mortality rates after PICU stays for pediatric CKRT are decreasing, little is known about the impact of this treatment on acquired morbidities, functional status, and the quality of life on survivors after their PICU stay,” says Ayse Akcan-Arikan, MD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Pilot study explores neural mechanisms of balance dysfunction after traumatic brain injury

East Hanover, NJ. October 20, 2021. Using neuroimaging techniques and electroencephalography (EEG), Kessler Foundation researchers compared the neural correlates of balance in individuals with traumatic brain injury and matched controls. This study is the first to report EEG-based functional connectivity measures during a balance perturbation task and show the association with white matter integrity in the brain.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
UPMATTERS

Kidney stones: Are you at risk?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More than one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. While you can’t always avoid a kidney stone episode, you can be aware of certain risks. Ivanhoe tells us what you need to know about these pesky stones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: Kidney Stones – Are You at Risk?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More than one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. While you can’t always avoid a kidney stone episode, you can be aware of certain risks. Ivanhoe tells us what you need to know about these pesky stones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EverydayHealth.com

Statins Linked With Type 2 Diabetes Progression, Study Suggests

Statins are a powerful tool for lowering high cholesterol and reducing serious heart events — including for people with type 2 diabetes. But a new study suggests that people with type 2 diabetes need to weigh these benefits against the risk that statins may make their blood sugar harder to control.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Risks and Complications for Chronic Kidney Disease

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CECES, BC-ADM: Dr Busch, can you talk to us about what we’ve had available to us as we manage CKD [chronic kidney disease] in patients with type 2 diabetes? We’re getting to a point where it’s not just patients with type 2 diabetes who can benefit from this. Could you talk to us a little about some of the options, risks, and complications that we’re trying to mitigate with this additional pharmacotherapy?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Towards precision medicine for dialysis patients

Every day, the human kidneys clean about 1,500 liters of blood by producing approximately 1–2 liters of urine. Thereby, the body gets rid of excess water and toxic waste products of the metabolism or also drugs and maintains the balance of water and minerals in the tissues. While waiting for kidney transplantation, patients with chronic kidney failure must be treated regularly with dialysis that cleanses the body of fluid and deleterious substances. Peritoneal dialysis, which can be done at home with only minimal medical and technical support, is gaining popularity across the world. Today, kidney failure is a growing medical concern, concerning up to 10% of individuals globally.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Kidney Function in Newly Diagnosed Diabetes: The Role of Community Socioeconomic Deprivation

Throughout the world, 40% to 50% of people with diabetes will develop diabetes-related kidney disease. Timely detection is critical to preventing disease progression and reducing associated risks. “The American Diabetes Association recommends estimating glomerular filtration rate (GFR) at the time of a type 2 diabetes diagnosis and annually thereafter,” says Annemarie G. Hirsch, PhD, MPH. “However, at the time of a diabetes diagnosis, up to one-third of individuals already have evidence of kidney disease.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
yourerie

Your Health- Kidney stones

More than one in ten people will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. While you can’t always avoid a kidney stone episode, you can be aware of certain risks. Here is what you need to know about these pesky stones on Your Health. They’ve been described...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Viral infections could promote neurodegeneration

DZNE - German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases. Some viral diseases could possibly contribute to neurodegeneration. DZNE researchers report this in the scientific journal “Nature Communications”. Their assessment is based on laboratory experiments in which they were able to show that certain viral molecules facilitate intercellular spreading of protein aggregates that are hallmarks of brain diseases like Alzheimer’s. These findings may provide clues how acute or chronic viral infections could contribute to neurodegeneration.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Do women with psoriatic arthritis face higher risks during pregnancy?

In a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology of Swedish women were pregnant, those with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) were more likely to experience preterm birth and require cesarean delivery. The study included 921 women with PsA and 9,210 women without PsA. Risks of different pregnancy outcomes varied with the presence,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy