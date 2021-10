Slow body development over the course of life, as well as shorter jaws and retracted faces in humans compared to those in chimpanzees could explain why molar teeth grow much later in people than in our primate cousins, finds a new study.While chimpanzees get adult molars – the chewing teeth towards the back of the mouth – when they are around three, six and 12 years old, humans grow these at around 6, 12 and 18 years of age, extending into adulthood.For several decades scientists have known the close link in primates between the pace at which adult molars emerge...

