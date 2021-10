News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Legendary folk icon Tom Rush returns to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. Rush is a gifted musician and performer whose shows offer a musical celebration and a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style and warm expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO