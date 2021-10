The State University of New York at Fredonia Department of Communication has unveiled plans for the celebration of its 40th anniversary during Fredonia's Homecoming weekend, Thursday through Sunday, October 14-17. Tours of Communication facilities across campus on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., form the centerpiece of the anniversary observance. Associate Professor and Chair Roslin Smith will be on hand on the first floor of McEwen Hall, near the Sheldon computer lab, to greet alumni and introduce a mini museum assembled by students and staff. Inside the cabinets are pieces of communication equipment and devices from the 20th and 21st centuries. Old-time photos will also be on display throughout Homecoming.

