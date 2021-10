The Mercyhurst University Women's Ice Hockey team skated to their sixth win of the season Friday afternoon as they defeated Union College by a score of 5-0. In the first period, Mercyhurst placed eight shots on goal compared to 13 for Union, however neither team could find the back of the net. The Lakers defense, led by Goaltender Ena Nystrom, killed off the single power play that the Dutchmen were given during the first. Nystrom got credited with 13 saves during the period.

