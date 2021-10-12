CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan ends Australia's win streak in World Cup qualifying

By JOHN DUERDEN - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian own-goal kept Japan in the race for an automatic spot in next year's World Cup. Australia defender Aziz Behich put the ball into his own net in the 85th minute Tuesday to give Japan a 2-1 victory and six points from four matches in Group B, three points behind the Aussies and six behind Saudi Arabia.

