Philadelphia is pushing back the deadline by which people in the health care and higher education fields must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Instead of being fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, as was originally announced in August, health care staff in hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as staff, faculty and students at colleges and universities, will instead need to have at least one vaccine dose by Oct. 15 and be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO