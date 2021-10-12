SC Project Unveils Street-Legal SC1-R For Aprilia RSV4

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.

