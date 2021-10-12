CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

SC Project Unveils Street-Legal SC1-R For Aprilia RSV4

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many motorcycle enthusiasts, an aftermarket exhaust is among the first modifications on their beloved steeds. It doesn't really matter what type of bike you ride, chances are, reputable exhaust manufacturers have a kit that's just right for you. The choices, however, when it comes to performance machines such as Aprilia's RSV4 1100, are vast and plentiful. What better exhaust system than one that's been designed with racing in mind?

www.rideapart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

Kawasaki Lifts Cover On Its Gas-Electric Hybrid Prototype Bike

We’ve been following Kawasaki’s hybrid motorcycle development since the firm filed patents in July, 2019. By November, 2021, Team Green gave us a peek at its progress with a short video laying out the philosophy behind the project. Then, an April, 2021, patent revealed Kawi’s new 48V hybrid battery design. Now, Kawasaki has pulled back the curtain (and the fairings) on its latest hybrid build while committing to a 2025 gas-electric hybrid production models.
CARS
RideApart

Munich-Based Customizers Motoism Streamline Indian FTR 1200

When Indian Motorcycle introduced the FTR 1200 in October, 2018, the model nearly defied classification. With a liquid-cooled V-twin, flat track-inspired styling, naked bike ergonomics, and modular body panels, the FTR carved out its own niche in the market. Since then, the brand has evolved the FTR into a proper roadster, but the model’s easily removable plastic bodywork still remains.
CARS
RideApart

Is The New KTM RC 200 The Perfect Beginner Track Bike?

KTM has recently given its lightweight sportbike platform, the RC, a much-needed redesign. After five years in the market, the KTM RC 390 has remained virtually the same, both in terms of styling and performance. For the 2022 model year, the RC 390, as well as all its other smaller siblings have been given a thorough redesign.
CARS
RideApart

Start 'Em Young With The Indian eFTR Mini

In September 2020, Indian released what could quite possibly be the cutest motorcycle in its model lineup. The eFTR Mini captured the hearts of parents around the U.S. and served as a safe yet exciting entry point to into the world of motorcycling, specifically for children aged eight years old and above. The Indian eFTR Mini boasts similar styling as Indian's hotshot street-oriented flat-tracker, the FTR 1200.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aprilia Rsv4#Race#Sc1 R
RideApart

Royal Enfield Italy Offering Free Inspection, Discounted Parts

As much as we love to ride our motorcycles, we must also put in a good amount of time in caring for and maintaining our beloved steeds. While the amount of time we put into maintenance and repairs will definitely vary on the type of motorcycle we ride, there’s no denying the fact that it does take a good amount of time to keep our bikes in shape—whether you’re the do-it-yourself kinda guy, or prefer to take to your nearest dealer.
CARS
RideApart

Honda Unveils Pearl Green CT125 Colorway For 2022 In Japan

It’s October 19, 2021, which means we’re right in the middle of the most wonderful time of the year for motorcycle enthusiasts. No, we’re not talking about the run-up to the holidays (although if you’re giving and/or getting some awesome bike-related items, good for you). All the OEMs are currently busy pulling all the covers off of their new 2022 models.
CARS
RideApart

Check Out This Baby Cafe Racer Yamaha XSR155 From Indonesia

The southeast Asian motorcycle scene is filled with a lot of small-displacement bikes, and fanaticism for these compact machines runs rampant across the region, without a doubt. When the Yamaha XSR155 was launched, it sparked a lot of creativity from long-time wanters of the XSR series from Yamaha, and this...
CARS
RideApart

Is CFMoto working on a high-performance sportbike?

There’s been quite a lot of buzz surrounding Chinese-made motorcycles in recent months. With CIMA bringing in a lot of new and exciting models into the Chinese domestic market, and possibly the global market, too, nearly all Chinese motorbike companies have revealed something for 2022. While not everything is worthy of our attention, a few bikes are worth mentioning thanks to their unique styling and impressive performance.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

Airoh Has A New Flip-Back Modular Helmet Called The Mathisse

Modulars are in once again for Airoh, but with a bit of twist. The brand is letting fans and would-be fans know about its newest helmet, the Mathisse. Instead of the traditional flip-up design, this helmet flips back with the chin bar neatly trucking at the back of the helmet. While there are quite a few models that already do this, the Mathisse is a returning model name that the brand calls “a masterpiece.”
BICYCLES
RideApart

Soriano Motori Will Bring Its Electric Motorcycles To EICMA 2021

Remember Soriano Motori? Founded in May, 2019, by investor Marco Soriano, the new electric bike startup seeks to revive the historic motorcycle marque’s name for a new era. The company originally planned a grand unveiling of its first models at EICMA 2020, but you’re probably well aware of how that event didn’t end up happening. It was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic, like so many other events that year.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Give Your Bike A Deep Clean With Muc-Off's New Scrubber Gloves

I'm certain that a lot of you would agree when I say that washing and detailing our motorbikes is not only an integral part of maintenance, but an enjoyable aspect of the two-wheeled lifestyle, too. I mean, few things in life are as satisfying as a good wash, and looking at your motorcycle all clean and fresh as if it had just rolled off the showroom floor.
BICYCLES
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
Robb Report

These Diamond and Emerald Specs Were Made for an Indian Prince. They Could Get $7 Million at Auction.

For a few million, you can find out what the world looks like through actual diamond lenses. Sotheby’s is offering two pairs of incredible gem-encrusted spectacles at its bi-annual Arts of the Islamic World & India auction in London on October 27. The outlandish specs, which each carry a high estimate of £2.5 million (approximately $3.4 million at the current exchange rate), come with an incredible backstory that’s just as complex and unique as the eyewear itself. Scholars believe both pairs were commissioned by an Indian prince during the 17th century. To start, an artisan shaped two pairs of glasses out of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Tesla Sold 66% of All Registered EVs This Year

It’s lonely at the top, but we have a feeling that’s just the way that Tesla likes it. The rest of the auto industry may have finally embraced electrification, but Tesla still reigns supreme over the EV market. Through the first eight months of 2021, the marque’s battery-powered cars and SUVs made up nearly two thirds of those registered in the US. According to new data from Experian (h/t Inside EVs), 294,218 electric vehicles were sold between January and August. That number only accounts for 2.7 percent of total automobile sales, but represents a 114 percent increase compared to the same period...
BUSINESS
RideApart

Brixton Releases GK1200 Retro-Style Roadster

In recent years, it has been clear to see that Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been stepping up their game when it comes to improving the styling and overall build quality of their products. With certain brands such as CFMoto and Benelli beginning to make names for themselves in the global market, not to mention major OEMs tying up with Chinese companies to lower costs, there's no denying that made-in-china bikes are here to stay.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy