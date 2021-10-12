CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Fashion Arrivals We’re Excited to Shop This Week

By Rachel Besser
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.

www.vogue.com

Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
Footwear News

Ciara Shows Some ‘Love’ for Her New Fashion Line in Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara took to Instagram yesterday to plead for “LOVE. That’s all,” while sporting some of her fashion line LITA’s latest merchandise. Donning her Higher Love combat boots with their 1.5-inch heel, utilitarian silhouette, contrasting black outsole and white leather finish, the “Level Up” singer also had on her brand’s dark blue bodysuit teamed with a marshmallow-white top hat, all while striking a pose in her bedroom. Across her right shoulder, she draped a matching towel with the word “Love” embroidered, a shout-out to LITA’s motto “Love Is The Answer.” Finishing off the outfit, she accessorized with a minimalist gold necklace and...
whowhatwear

We Tried the New Jeans Fashion People Are Losing It Over

One of the perks of being a fashion editor is that we sometimes get to try brand-new items before they're even available to purchase. When we recently got the opportunity to try a new denim (and leather-pants!) launch from a perennially buzzy brand, we jumped at the chance. Amsterdam-based Wandler is already very well-known for its covetable handbags and shoes, so when we found out that it was getting into the trouser game, we were understandably thrilled and eager to get our hands on the goods. (Fun fact: Founder Elza Wandler used to be a designer for Levi's premium Made & Crafted line.)
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
Vogue Magazine

Alexander McQueen’s New Lavender-Haired Model Was Scouted Just Two Weeks Ago

Leicester-born medical student Helena Jay was wandering through Regent’s Park on a sunny Saturday when she was scouted by Logan Harper from Next Models. Details were exchanged, a whirlwind week of meet and greets followed, and the 20-year-old was booked to walk in Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2022 show. The catch? She had to dye her hair… lavender.
HOLAUSA

Highlights from New York Bridal Fashion Week

New York City dedicated a whole week to highlight the continuous work of several brands and designers around the world that show the diversity of trends and the beautiful work behind every collection of the most talented people in this segment of the fashion industry. Here are...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Medieval Armor into 2021 with Chain Top & Pointed-Toe Pumps

Zendaya’s latest photo shoot look might be her boldest one yet. The Emmy-winning actress posed in a daring chain top from Vivienne Westwood’s spring ’20 collection, as captured by stylist Law Roach, on Instagram. The piece featured layers of gold and silver chains adorned with medallion charms. The bold top, which looked like medieval armor — though given a fashionable twist for the 2020’s — was paired with a brown checkerboard skirt from the same Westwood collection. Zendaya accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and rings, allowing her outfit to make the greatest statement. View this post on Instagram A post...
Vogue Magazine

Inside Offset’s Paris Fashion Week, From Modeling for Balenciaga to Shopping With Cardi B

For Demna Gvasalia’s spring 2022 Balenciaga show in Paris earlier this week, the designer eschewed a traditional runway in favor of a campy red carpet. Models and stars alike—Amber Valletta, Dev Hynes, Elliot Page, and Isabelle Hupper among them—struck poses wearing his new, bold-silhouetted designs for staged paparazzi. The rapper Offset modeled Look 60, Balenciaga’s slouchy leather jacket, a long plaid shirt, and baggy trousers. “It was an honor,” Offset tells Vogue. “Balenciaga is a beautiful brand and Denma personally casted me. The production was next level. It felt more like a film premiere than a fashion show with red carpet vibes, and I’m familiar with that.”
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Steps Out In a Classic Fall Color Combo

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This morning, Kate Middleton delivered the keynote speech at The Forward Trust’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign event in London. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about the misconceptions of addiction, and shared resources around how more people can better receive and ask for help. For the occasion, Middleton wore a red Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater and matching pleated skirt by Christopher Kane that was perfectly polished and appropriate for the event. Accessories-wise, she then leaned into fall’s early tones and the burgeoning color-blocking trend—but in her own refined way.
bridalmusings.com

We’re Celebrating Bridal Fashion Month At Bridal Musings This October!

Normally, around this time I’d be rearranging my closet readying my bridal street style choices – always too many white silk slips – for Bridal Fashion Week in New York City. We all know why this isn’t happening (I’m looking at you, wedding disrupter COVID-19). Thankfully, this year’s Bridal Fashion...
hypebeast.com

Miu Miu Teases New Balance 574 Collaborations at Paris Fashion Week

The crossover between sportswear brands and luxury houses is nothing new to the world of fashion anymore, especially when it comes to collaborative footwear offerings. We’ve seen Dior and Jordan Brand link up as well as adidas and Prada, and now, New Balance is finally hopping on the train through a joint capsule with Miu Miu.
Gear Patrol

16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Just like that, we're eight days into October. It'll be Christmas before you can count to five. (Not actually, though. Don't panic and buy any gifts — just yet.) Scroll your way through releases from the style and watch worlds, which include a verdant double-breasted suit, a glow-in-the-dark razor from Harry's, puffer pants and sweatshirts and a clever watch from a Swiss company.
