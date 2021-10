And just like that, “The Voice” battles for Season 21 are a thing of the past. While only six artists left the competition during Battles Week 1, there were a whopping 10 eliminations during the bloodbath that was Battles Week 2. Of this week’s ousted contestants, which elimination shocked you the most? Vote in our poll below. As a refresher, here are the names of the artists who were cut by their coaches in the final week: Keilah Grace, Jack Rogan and Janora Brown of Team John Legend, Wyatt Michael, Aaron Hines and Parker McKay of Team Kelly Clarkson, Clint Sherman...

TV SHOWS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO