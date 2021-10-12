Some information on disinformation

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disinformation has been around forever. In her book “Strongmen” the author points out that the use of disinformation has empowered such tyrants as Mussolini, Hitler, Berlusconi, and dozens more. We might ask how tyrannical strongmen fool their people into allowing their reigns of terror. I don’t want to make this a book report, but historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat outlines the strategies that fool citizens into being convinced that the leader is a noble person with patriotic motives. Their message often revolves around an “only I can fix it.” theme.

goldentranscript.net

FOXBusiness

NAACP wants to meet with Zuckerberg over 'hate and disinformation' on platform

The NAACP is demanding a meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after a whistleblower claimed that the social media giant is not adequately policing hate speech on its platform. "Vaccine hesitation, political violence and white supremacy are rampant," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement to Bloomberg....
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Disinformation guru “Hacker X” names his employer: NaturalNews.com

Robert Willis, the hacker who helped build a massive, US-based disinformation network and was profiled in a recent Ars Technica feature, has decided to name names. In a blog post today, Willis confirmed he worked for Mike Adams, who goes by "the Health Ranger" at the site NaturalNews.com. This matches the documentation previously seen by Ars Technica in the course of reporting the piece.
TECHNOLOGY
State
Florida State
Joe Duncan

A Simple Guide to Understanding the Threat of Disinformation

The parable of the neighbor and the abuser next door. Disinformation is a toxin. It’s a form of pollution that degrades our society and hinders its proper functioning. Bad information is akin to having a bunk college degree that institutions don’t recognize in the information age. Like going to a non-accredited school, sure, you’ll learn some things. Still, that information won’t be transferrable or recognized by other institutions, questioning the value of the information in the first place. If your degree can’t be transferred or applied in life because the information used to get there wasn’t on par with the rest of the world, safe to say this is a horrible thing.
neworleanssun.com

Research shows disinformation needs to be fought with facts

MADISON, Wis. -- How do you fight an onslaught of misinformation surrounding the 2020 election? A University of Wisconsin communications professor said a good place to start is a heavy load of facts delivered through social media ad-buys. Mike Wagner, professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley Talks: Berkeley experts on how to fight disinformation

Subscribe to Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. In Berkeley Talks episode 125, a panel of leading UC Berkeley experts describe the harms of disinformation and explore potential solutions to its spread, from measures to strengthen old-school local news media to government regulation of tech titans like Facebook and Twitter.
BERKELEY, CA
Ryan
newschannel20.com

AG seeks answers on Facebook 'XCheck' protections for disinformation

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday joined a coalition of 14 attorneys general urging Facebook to disclose whether individuals who spread falsehoods and mislead Americans about the safety of the coronavirus vaccines – the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” – were granted “XCheck” protections to evade enforcement and spread COVID-19 falsehoods and anti-vaccine disinformation in violation of Facebook rules.
INTERNET
securityboulevard.com

AI Driving Foreign Influence, Disinformation and Espionage

In early October 2021, director of the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command General Paul Nakasone spoke at the 2021 Mandiant Cyber Defense Summit. In his speech, Nakasone detailed numerous ongoing influence operations and outlined how the entities he commands are tackling nation-state threats. He noted that the main challenge his organizations face can be summed up with, “How can we stay ahead of that?”
TECHNOLOGY
