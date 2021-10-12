Some information on disinformation

The parable of the neighbor and the abuser next door. Disinformation is a toxin. It’s a form of pollution that degrades our society and hinders its proper functioning. Bad information is akin to having a bunk college degree that institutions don’t recognize in the information age. Like going to a non-accredited school, sure, you’ll learn some things. Still, that information won’t be transferrable or recognized by other institutions, questioning the value of the information in the first place. If your degree can’t be transferred or applied in life because the information used to get there wasn’t on par with the rest of the world, safe to say this is a horrible thing.

9 HOURS AGO