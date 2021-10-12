Some information on disinformation
Disinformation has been around forever. In her book “Strongmen” the author points out that the use of disinformation has empowered such tyrants as Mussolini, Hitler, Berlusconi, and dozens more. We might ask how tyrannical strongmen fool their people into allowing their reigns of terror. I don’t want to make this a book report, but historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat outlines the strategies that fool citizens into being convinced that the leader is a noble person with patriotic motives. Their message often revolves around an “only I can fix it.” theme.goldentranscript.net
