Music

Meek Mill Album Art on Bus Triggers Man in Hollywood

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 7 days ago

Meek Mill’s album art plastered on the side of a bus is triggering the hell out of a man on Hollywood Blvd. … and ya gotta see his epic rant, which is all on video!!!. The guy dives right in, shouting and pointing at the bus wrapped with an advertisement for Meek’s album, “Expensive Pain” — which features artistic depictions of naked Black women. Some of them bending over, and it’s all too much for this guy to take.

Meek Mill
Meek
#Art#Hollywood Blvd
