Sunrise Beach man charged with statutory rape

Sunrise Beach resident, 22 year old, Trevan Mathew Isaacs, has been charged with the unclassified felony of Statutory Rape in the 1st Degree. According to court records filed today, on or about March 2, 2021, Isaacs solicited images from a juvenile female via the social media application, SnapChat. The juvenile was under the age of fourteen at the time. Isaacs met the juvenile and had sexual intercourse with the minor child.