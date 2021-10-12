6N927 Roosevelt Avenue

This condo is in the center of Tinley Park IL, where all the amenities are quite nearby that includes Metra Train Station, highways, top-ranked schools, library, post office, restaurants, and grocery stores This condo is centrally heated, and air-conditioned. it has 2 spacious bedrooms with double closets in each bedroom, an updated bathroom, Laminate floor though out, quite big living room, a fully remodeled kitchen, a coat closet and an extra closet for miscellaneous items, private balcony, intercom, security cameras in the building, 2 outside assigned parking, storage in the basement and laundry room in the basement. Tenant (s). All measurements are estimated. The monthly rent is $1400. It includes Heat, Water, Gas, Parking, Common Insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care, Scavenger, Snow Removal Except for ELECTRICITY. The Leasing agent is using a third-party company "Rental Beast" for processing the rental application that runs credit. it includes a Credit Score, background check, and eviction history. The rental application processing fee of $49.00 is non-refundable, non-transferable, and is paid by each Applicant 18 and above. Original pay stubs, IDs, 1st-month rent 1500, and security deposit of $ 2100 are required in the form of a Cashier Check at the time of signing the Lease. Cashier Checks will be payable to People Choice Matter LLC. Please contact Leasing Agent, Ali Ahmed, Keller Williams Preferred Realty for questions and Concerns. AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE Renters EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR symptoms of Covid, please Do NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.

