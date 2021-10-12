CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

6N927 Roosevelt Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 10 days ago

This cozy home is located on a quiet street in the highly rated St.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
bhhschicago.com

1426 W Walton Street #1F

NEED YOUR SPACE? This East Village 3BR rehab offers up plenty! Big open living space and kitchen, new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, high ceilings, central air and heat, double vanity bath with separate tub/shower, and half a basement all for you! Great space! 0.5mi to Division blue line! Walk to Jewel Osco, Eckart Park and tons of great restaurants in the area. Landlord requires minimum 12 month lease, 700 credit score, $750 non-refundable move-in fee and $250 non-refundable pet fee. No aggressive dog breeds.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

1616 W MONTROSE Avenue #2D

Beautifully renovated and updated 2bed/2bath loft condo with 14' ceilings and sunny south exposure facing one of the prettiest stretches of Montrose, in the center of the best Ravenswood/Lincoln Square has to offer! Wide open-concept living/dining + kitchen with ss appliances, new designer backsplash, cabinets, pulls & fixtures, granite countertops and a large breakfast bar: ideal for entertaining. Plenty of storage - 2 coat closets, pantry, huge storage/laundry room with full sized washer & dryer, plus free bike storage in attached garage. Spacious primary bedroom suite accommodates the largest bedroom furniture plus an office. Huge walk-in closet & separate shoe closet. En-suite primary bathroom has designer tile, double-bowl vanity, shower & separate tub. Walking distance to Brown line & Ravenswood Metra. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh carpet in bedrooms. Quick access to LSD, Whole Foods, Marianos & Jewel. Elevator Bld. Available immediately for an 18mo lease.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

936 Somonauk Street

Gorgeous rental. Dynamite location. Close to downtown & walking distance to elementary school. Just move right in! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home offers ample space throughout. Beautiful oak hardwood floors. Newly remodeled bathroom in 2019. NEW vinyl clad easy pull down to clean Windows 2015. Huge unfinished basement. Hurry! This won't last long! Must See!
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

3332 Glenmore Avenue & 3313 Broadwell Avenue

Welcome to the Newly Renovated and Spacious Courtyard Apartments!! - Welcome home to your new spacious and tastefully renovated apartment home at the Courtyard Apartments. The Courtyard Apartments offer a secluded private community surrounded by mature trees and private homes. The property grants easy access to I-74, Harrison Avenue, and Westwood Northern Blvd giving its residents a multitude of local restaurants (Outback, Chipotle, etc.), shopping outlets (Target, Kroger, etc.) and more only minutes away.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roosevelt Avenue
bhhschicago.com

821 N DAMEN Avenue #G

Spacious newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath garden apartment in a 4-unit total rehabbed brick apartment building located in the heart of booming Ukrainian Village near the intersection of Damen and Chicago. Central AC/heat. Direct back door access to shared coined washer/dryer (feels like in-unit laundry). Two large bedrooms easily fit queen-size beds with decent closets. New floors throughout, updated kitchen with granite countertop and newly updated restroom. Shared backyard great for grilling and small gatherings. Easy bus access around the block: #66 east to Blue-line station or downtown, and #50 north to Blue-line station or Wicker Park/Bucktown. Walking distance to all the popular bars, restaurants, and shops on Chicago, Division and Damen. Cross street from Mariano's, MacDonald's and Divvy Bike station. Enjoy all Ukrainian Village, Wicker Park and Bucktown have to offer within walking distance. Easy street parking. Pets OK for extra fees. No move-in fee.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

5326 S Ingleside Avenue

Bright and spacious 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom rare tri-level Hyde Park townhome sits on a tree-lined street. The main floor's open floorplan features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven (one convection), granite countertops, 42" upper oak cabinets, large 6' breakfast bar with a five burner cooktop, half bathroom. The living room has a converted gas fireplace. Huge 2-level MBR has a vaulted ceiling, a 4-piece master bathroom with a double sink, the walk-in closet has built-ins including a jewelry box and tie rack. The private MBR bonus loft overlooks the MBR and has a private rooftop deck (which is being updated). Stackable washer/dryer conveniently located in a second floor closet. There is a quaint, private backyard that's great for BBQing and relaxing. One garage parking space (in the detached garage), gas, electric and water are included. Walk to downtown Hyde Park, lakefront, bike path, shopping, U of C, and public transportation. ***Owner lives in the basement in-law suite, separated by a SHARED locked door between the two spaces.***
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

299 N Dunton Avenue #626

Floor to Ceiling Windows!!! Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Near North Side, IL 60654

Upgraded south facing loft in River North's finest loft building, Sexton Lofts! Chic kitchen with new cabinets and appliances, and custom built-ins extending from the kitchen in to the open living room - such a smart floor plan with an island that can double as dining space! 315 boasts natural hardwoods floors and premium carpet in the bedroom, low-profile gas fireplace, washer/dryer, south-facing balcony, and living room wired for surround sound. The bathroom is complete travertine marble floors and shower, granite countertops, and rain shower head. The home is crawling distance to East Bank Club, a quick walk to the loop and shopping districts and the expressway is just blocks away. One attached garage space is included in rent. 360 Illinois features 24 hour doorman, on site property manager, gym and sundeck. Tenant pays all utilities except for water.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thexunewswire.com

Erie Avenue

2 - 3 Bedrm + 2 bathrooms, heat/water included - Property Id: 287773. Fabulous 1930's 2 family home- first floor spacious apartment. Large living room with decorative fireplace, dining room, den with full bathroom (could be 3rd bedroom) and alternate front room, large kitchen with appliances, large walk-in pantry, and vestibule off kitchen, 2 large bedrooms to the back of the house, and bathroom. All hardwood floors. Your Heat and water is paid by Owner! Resident responsible for electric. Shared free Laundry equipment in basement. Back yard. Window a/c units PLEASE call or TEXT Karen to schedule a viewing. 513-702-4543. Sorry no pets. Available Oct 1.
CINCINNATI, OH
bhhschicago.com

6722 S Clyde Avenue #2

Charming north Southshore rental on a neat block next to the Jackson Park golf course. This bright unit, bathed in natural light, is connected with gleaming hardwood floors, beautiful colors and finishes throughout. This unit has it's own washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans in every room. Very close to public transportation, the lakefront and shopping. Don't hesitate, nice renovated spaces in nice locations don't last long!! 600+ credit scores preferred, vouchers welcome.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

25W265 Plank Road

Newly renovated, bright, and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in a great desirable location of unincorporated North Naperville! This home sits in almost an acre tree lined lot which offers privacy, peace & tranquility out of your busy lifestyle yet it's a short driving distance to downtown Naperville, fitness centers, newly built Costco, Amazon Fresh (opening soon), restaurants & expressways. Features 3 bedrooms and a sunroom, open living room with huge windows & newly installed vinyl plank flooring throughout the house (zero carpets). Fully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, white backsplash, white cabinets & new Stainless steel appliances. Finished basement with second bathroom. Newly painted with today's favorite neutral color. Newer windows, doors, sidings & roof. Attached 2-car garage and additional detached 5-car garage in the back yard that could be office or storage for business. 203 schools. Matured trees all throughout with huge backyard. Credit score of 680 or above is required. Monthly household income needs to be at least 3 times of the monthly rent. Pets are allowed with a $350 non-refundable deposit per pet. Listing agent will run credit.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

835 N Maplewood Avenue #1R

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning 2 bed, 1 bath in the heart of Ukrainian Village! A neighborhood labeled by Chicago Agent Magazine's "Most Walkable Neighborhood in Chicago!" This unit has been incredibly well maintained, and is full of both modern day luxuries and character. Enjoy a full size in-unit washer & dryer, granite counters, all stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and a balcony located right off the kitchen. The location is unbeatable! You'll love the gorgeous tree-lined street full of charm and easy street parking. Walk to everything you could want, Smith Park, endless restaurants like Kai Zan, and your city's favorite coffee spot, Dark Matter Star Lounge and more! Easy access to expressways and public transformation. Schedule your private tour today! Storage unit included!! Pets okay, $30 pet rent will apply, $500 move-in fee, no security deposit! Listing agent will provide link for application.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1211 Telegraph Road

*YOU WON'T BELIEVE HOW CUTE THIS HOME IS!*Totaling Nearly 1600 Sq ft ranch with full finished basement, 2 levels of living. Fully fenced 1/3 acre lot, great friendly neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout 1st floor. Open concept living room, bright front picture window, decorative vintage fireplace, crown molding & coat closet. Eat in kitchen with built in breakfast bar/table for 4, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, 36" maple cabinets with undercabinet lighting, recessed lighting & easy access door to backyard. 2 bedrooms first floor share full updated bath with tub/shower ceramic tile surround. Anderson windows on main level, new high efficiency double pane windows in lower level. Basement boasts huge family room, 3rd bedroom with large closet & recessed lights. Laundry room and additional closet storage with Full size Kenmore washer & dryer. Great location 15min to Forest Park Beach, a few blocks to Lake Forest Metra station for easy access and commute to downtown. Close to Everett Elementary, shopping and Starbucks! Perfect answer to your rental search!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

4110 Crestwood Drive

Available for rent immediately!!! Welcome to this amazing recently updated (2019) brick split level home located on a beautiful three lined street in the desirable willows neighborhood of Northbrook. This home offers a nice layout with a flowing formal living, dining and family room, the recent upgrades include all new windows throughout, stunning kitchen with nice island overlooking your beautiful yard from the lovely bay windows, brand new 42" inch modern shaker cabinets, granite countertops, classy white subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances, freshly painted with modern light neutral colors, beautiful refinished natural hardwood floors, brand new bathrooms with new vanities, porcelain flooring, LED Bluetooth integrated bath mirror, modern light fixtures and canned lights through the home, new electrical panel, a good size yard-perfect for summer gatherings and entertaining. Drive right into your spacious driveway that leads to your attached 2 car garage! Look no further, nothing to do but to move in and enjoy. Award-winning schools, close to dining, shops, hospital, highways. A perfect 10!
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

7111 166th Street #2B

This condo is in the center of Tinley Park IL, where all the amenities are quite nearby that includes Metra Train Station, highways, top-ranked schools, library, post office, restaurants, and grocery stores This condo is centrally heated, and air-conditioned. it has 2 spacious bedrooms with double closets in each bedroom, an updated bathroom, Laminate floor though out, quite big living room, a fully remodeled kitchen, a coat closet and an extra closet for miscellaneous items, private balcony, intercom, security cameras in the building, 2 outside assigned parking, storage in the basement and laundry room in the basement. Tenant (s). All measurements are estimated. The monthly rent is $1400. It includes Heat, Water, Gas, Parking, Common Insurance, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care, Scavenger, Snow Removal Except for ELECTRICITY. The Leasing agent is using a third-party company "Rental Beast" for processing the rental application that runs credit. it includes a Credit Score, background check, and eviction history. The rental application processing fee of $49.00 is non-refundable, non-transferable, and is paid by each Applicant 18 and above. Original pay stubs, IDs, 1st-month rent 1500, and security deposit of $ 2100 are required in the form of a Cashier Check at the time of signing the Lease. Cashier Checks will be payable to People Choice Matter LLC. Please contact Leasing Agent, Ali Ahmed, Keller Williams Preferred Realty for questions and Concerns. AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE Renters EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR symptoms of Covid, please Do NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

605 Polo Drive

WIDE-OPEN SPACE! 3,690 SF 5-bedroom 4.5 bath home nestled on 1+ acre lot checks all the boxes. Located at the end of a dead-end street and backing to a small stream, the open flow main level features gleaming hardwood floors, oversized windows allowing tons of natural lighting. A living room with a coffered ceiling and dramatic stone fireplace opens to the dining room featuring generous space to gather. The kitchen white Shaker cabinets, an island with seating, quartz countertops, a beverage station with a wine rack and wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, and a substantial walk-in pantry...a haven for the family chef. The breakfast room with a sliding glass door to the backyard services daily meals with ease. The first-floor bedroom with a full bath allows private accommodations for guests or an in-law arrangement. The highlight of the private second floor is the large master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet and the stylish master bath with his and her vanities, garden tub, and separate shower - three additional bedrooms including one with an en suite. The second-floor deck is a fantastic spot to enjoy the sunrise and watching over backyard fun and games. The large bonus room is great for storage or a playroom. The huge backyard bordered by trees & has an amazing patio space offers great options for summertime entertaining. This home is minutes to Wheaton, Cantigny Golf Course, Starbucks Forest Preserves, schools, shopping, and all the nostalgic festivities of downtown Wheaton. Don't miss it! **Credit and background check required at applicants' expense.**Possible owner financing for rent to own. Call the listing agent for more details.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

420 E WATERSIDE Drive #2204

Amazing river and city views from the balcony. Contemporary finishes, light birch cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, in- unit washer and dryer and MORE! Building has 24 hour doorman, indoor pool and sundeck, fitness center, private theater and game room! You are steps from all the city life and to the lakefront trail! Parking spot additional $200 per month.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

816 Kennedy Street

Three bedroom, two story single family residence on a large lot in Waterman. Open first floor with large family room and dining/flex space. The kitchen is open to the dedicated eating area and sliding doors to yard. Upstairs, three beds, all with walk in closets, loft, and conveniently located washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a private bath and an enormous walk in closet! The unfinished basement and three car garage provide plenty of storage. Water / Sewer will remain in the owner's name, but $99 will be added to the monthly rent to cover this utility. Two pets maximum. $300 per pet non refundable pet fee. No pit bulls, rottweilers, or huskies etc. This home is professionally managed and available now! Strong credentials required.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

6166 N Sheridan Road #10B

Looking for convenience? Do you enjoy walking along Lake Michigan? Need to be close to school or work? Take advantage of this beautiful 1 bedroom duplexed up condo. The building features a 24-hr door person, heat and cable services included, on-site management, a seasonal pool and minutes to the lake! Located a block and a half from the train, public transportation is right outside your door. Close to Loyola University, Lake Shore Drive, Whole Foods, parks, shopping and restaurants. All of this is within walking distance! Onsite parking available for $130 month.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

408 S Mitchell Avenue

Beautiful remodeled home with fantastic curb appeal and a huge front porch. This home has been remodeled with high end finishes and boasts brand new hardwood floors, new recess lighting, new electric with high tech convenient switches, outlets, thermostat, etc., stylish brand new fans throughout, brand new marble baths tastefully remodeled, freshly painted, brand new composite deck, too much too list. Three bedroom, two bath home with a full finished basement and detached two-car garage. Flexible floor plan with a first floor bedroom and a full bath. Kitchen with tall cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a garden window. Dining area with bay window and ceiling fan. Upper level with two bedrooms and a full bath. Full finished basement with a large family room, laundry with extra cabinet storage, and storage room. No smoking allowed inside home. Pets allowed with one time $300 pet fee per pet. Wonderful location - enjoy all the neighborhood amenities. Close to parks, schools and downtown Arlington Heights!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy