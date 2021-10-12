Howard Hughes Corp. wins big at Greater Houston Builders Association awards gala
The Howard Hughes Corp. was recently honored with two PRISM Awards by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The company earned the award for best charitable project due to fundraising efforts by Heath Melton, the company’s executive vice president of master-planned communities. Melton raised $600,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the most in the nation, according to a press release.houstonagentmagazine.com
