The Dukes of Hazzard gave us seven seasons of great television in the 70s and a movie in 2005, Additionally, two great pieces of American pop culture came from the franchise. We got Daisy’s shot cut-off shorts and the General Lee. It’s hard to say which one was more popular. However, it is hard to beat watching the Duke boys flatten hills and straighten curves in their overhauled Dodge Charger. The highlight of those chases, though, was the massive jump. It seems like they always had to take the General over a death-defying jump to make their getaway.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO