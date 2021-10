By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Thirty-one seconds. Third-and-25. A three-point lead. It was all there for the Patriots. The upset special was on the table. Two more plays, and a memorable — and somewhat shocking — victory was theirs to hold. After Cowboys guard Connor Williams committed two penalties — a hold, which was declined, and an unsportsmanlike conduct, which was enforced — the home crowd was buzzing, eager to see a simple defensive stop set off bedlam on the seasonably cool Foxboro evening, with the whole football nation watching. It could have been the springboard to a winning streak. It should have been the...

