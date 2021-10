ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos enter this week’s game with Colorado State with plenty of adversity. Maybe that’s a good thing because UNM football has shown under Danny Gonzales that adversity is nothing the team shies away from. That adversity, and how UNM handles it, will be on full display at 5 pm on Saturday as the Lobos return to University Stadium to face the first place Colorado State Rams.