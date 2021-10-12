Banner promoting new softball league put up at Hubbard Park
SIOUX CITY — On a bright and sunny autumn day in Sioux City, thoughts turned toward the coming spring. Monday afternoon, three players each from the Briar Cliff University and Morningside University softball programs gathered at Hubbard Park in Sioux City to dedicate a new banner promoting the Siouxland Women’s Fastpitch League, an adult amateur softball league scheduled to begin play in Sioux City in the spring of 2022.siouxcityjournal.com
