Sioux City, IA

Banner promoting new softball league put up at Hubbard Park

By Shane Lantz
Sioux City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY — On a bright and sunny autumn day in Sioux City, thoughts turned toward the coming spring. Monday afternoon, three players each from the Briar Cliff University and Morningside University softball programs gathered at Hubbard Park in Sioux City to dedicate a new banner promoting the Siouxland Women’s Fastpitch League, an adult amateur softball league scheduled to begin play in Sioux City in the spring of 2022.

#College Softball#Fastpitch Softball#Softball Player#Morningside University#The Siouxland Women#Fastpitch League

