CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Struggles of Juggling it all as a Student Athlete

everettclipper.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the school year starts students are rushing to turn in assignments and adjust to life on campus, all while juggling part time jobs to make ends meet. For student athletes the balancing act requires a bit more discipline as all sports have resumed back this Fall quarter. Yaritza

everettclipper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Most Student-Athletes are Employees, Just Not at Harvard

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. As of this month, college football players are university workers — at least if you ask the federal government. Last week, the General Counsel for the National Labor Relations Board issued a memorandum stating that college athletes should be considered employees and afforded the same protections as any other worker. According to the memo, the very term “student-athletes” is a mischaracterization of the nature of their employment.
COLLEGE SPORTS
washingtoncollegesports.com

Centennial Conference Adopts Student-Athlete Inclusion Policy

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Centennial Conference is proud to announce the adoption of the conference's first Student-Athlete Inclusion Policy. This comprehensive policy focuses on establishing inclusive practices for transgender and non-binary student-athletes within the conference and ensuring full support and participation for all athletes. The Student-Athlete Inclusion Policy is one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily Collegian

Student-Athlete Spotlight: Khafren Smith

Involvement: Co-captain of men’s soccer team, Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Council for Latino/a/x and African-American/Black Student Success (CLAASS) Brandywine: How has being a student-athlete influenced your experience at Brandywine?. Smith: It's definitely taught me about time management. We're always moving. We're always practicing, especially during the fall. The fall is usually...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#Student Athlete
mynbc5.com

Burlington student-athletes targeted with racial and transphobic slurs

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Earlier this week, Burlington High School girls volleyball players were subject to racial and transphobic slurs during a game against South Burlington High School. The school community is rallying in support of the team and condemning the incident. One parent who was at the game explains what...
BURLINGTON, VT
Dallas Weekly

Roland Parrish Student Athlete of the Week: Aaron Lowe

High School: West Mesquite High School (Mesquite, TX) Every week The Dallas Weekly and Parrish Restaurants, LLC partner in celebrating the accomplishments of local student athletes, both on and off of their respective playing fields. It is a task that is not taken lightly on its own, but in difficult moments such as this one, it is one that we consider a deeply personal honor.
MESQUITE, TX
chelanathletics.com

Middle School Student-Athletes of the Month for September

October 7, 2021. Chelan WA. Chelan Middle School has announced four student-athletes of the month for September. Congratulations to Fernando Saucedo, Ximena Chavez, Leilani Fernandez-Avila, and Edwin Avila for being named September Student-Athletes of the Month for Chelan Middle School! Each student-athlete represents one of our athletic program core values of integrity, passion, accountability, and growth mindset.
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
usfca.edu

Athletic Scholarship Opens Doors for USF Student

Khalil Shabazz ’22 started playing basketball when he was four years old. Even then, he knew he wanted to play at the collegiate level one day. Years later, after tremendous hard work and discipline, he landed an athletic scholarship to play for USF’s esteemed NCAA Division I men’s basketball team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
coyotechronicle.net

The plight of Student Athletes and their dilemma between education or sports

Michelle is a CSUSB student-Athlete whose desire for excellence is entangled between being the best student and striving to become a professional athlete. Her daily schedule begins at 6:45 am. She is expected to be in the gym at 7:00 am for a one-hour workout and only has 50 minutes before her first classes at 8:50 am. This means that there is no room for makeup, and thus she has no privilege to live like any other female student. Since she must be a full-time student to qualify for the student-athletics scholarship, Michelle spends the rest of the day attending several other classes in which she is expected to perform with excellence by both her teachers and the CSUSB athletic department.She goes for various physical training between the classes, which comes to fulfillment on culminated Fridays and Saturdays during the actual games. The day ends at 7:00 pm, but it is not over yet because she has to nurse her injuries, deadlines for class assignments, cooking and cleaning, and many other daily chores. Attending to these noble chores might also cost her the scholarship, primarily if they affect her sleeping schedule. It means that she cannot wake up in time to attend to her daily chores. Michelle is a fictitious character but represents the plight and dilemma that most students go through.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pantagraph

Eastern Illinois University student-athletes excel in classroom

CHARLESTON — Tom Michael told the Charleston Rotary Club that win or lose in competition, Eastern Illinois University student athletes are excelling in the classroom. Michael, in his eighth year as EIU’s director of athletics, pointed out the Panthers had 50 student athletes with perfect 4.0 grade point averages last school year, the best among the 10 schools in the Ohio Valley Conference. EIU had 205 student athletes with a 3.25 GPA or higher. Second-place Belmont had 179 students at that level, he said.
CHARLESTON, IL
Turnto10.com

Chariho community honors beloved student-athlete

WOOD RIVER JUNCTION, R.I. (WJAR) — Alexandra Nelson was simply one-of-a-kind. A competitive wrestler, a dedicated friend, and according to so many, she was also the world's best hugger. "She was a remarkable individual," Chariho High School principal Andrea Spas said. On Thursday, the community came together for a night...
HIGH SCHOOL
wydaily.com

School System COVID-19 Guidelines For Student Athletes

HAMPTON ROADS — Schools across Hampton Roads have been involved in over 17 months of careful decisions since the original pandemic shutdown took place last year. These decisions have determined how the various school districts in Hampton Roads should adapt in order to deal with the COVID-19 virus. One new...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WJHG-TV

Wewahitchka senior is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Hannah Taunton is now in her fourth season with the Wewahitchka volleyball team, but that’s not the only place she is putting in work. The senior is also an active member of SGA, National Honor Society, HOSA-future health professionals, and Students Working Against Tobacco, all while balancing a 3.5 GPA.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
Shorthorn

Transfer Portal brings pros, cons for student-athletes

Transferring to a different college’s athletic program is a reality for many student-athletes. Players seek a transfer for various reasons, and they have used a record number of new NCAA transfer options within the last three years. In October 2018, the NCAA transfer portal revolutionized how student-athletes transfer between colleges....
COLLEGE SPORTS
scacsports.com

SCAC has 34 Student-Athletes Recognized with NFCA All-America Scholar Honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released the 2020-21 Easton/NFCA Division III All-America Scholar Athletes Tuesday afternoon, and 34 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) student-athletes were recognized. Over 8,800 student-athletes were named 2021 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes, the Association announced. With the highest total in Association history, it marked...
EDUCATION
pinalcentral.com

Maricopa's Hacker juggles soccer, football, work — but it's all paying off

For many students, McKinley Hacker’s schedule would have been full enough already, especially for a senior in high school, when many peers try to take it easy with lighter class loads. But the star soccer player and new commit to Alabama State University decided to add another element beyond her rigorous soccer, school and work routine: she decided to start playing football.
MARICOPA, AZ
bizjournals

Maryland launches group licensing program for student-athletes

Want to buy a University of Maryland football jersey featuring quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa or a basketball jersey featuring Eric Ayala as a gift this holiday season? That may soon be possible thanks to a new program launched by the university's athletics department. The program will enable Terrapin student-athletes on all...
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Kate Kirwan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kate Kirwan is an exceptional senior at Harrisonburg High School. Kirwan is a three-sport varsity captain for the Blue Streaks as she leads the team in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. She runs the second-fastest 5K in the Valley with a time of 19:23:90.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cedarville.edu

New Team Room Will Transform The Student-Athlete Experience

A new beautifully designed 2,000 square-foot team room for meetings, game film review, and other team activities should transform the student-athlete experience at Cedarville University. The team room is part of a larger planned $8 million expansion of athletic and academic facilities at the Callan Athletic Center. The new team...
CEDARVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy