3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The three U.S. Postal Service workers who died in a shooting at a Tennessee sorting facility included a supervisor, a manager and a letter carrier temporarily assigned to the postal annex. Authorities say two workers were fatally shot Tuesday by a third employee who died from a self-inflicted gunshot. The FBI and U.S. Postal Service didn’t immediately name those involved. LaQuita Benjamin is president of the local branch of the National Association of Postal Supervisors. She told media outlets those killed were a carrier, a supervisor and a manager. She says the alleged shooter was working on assignment at the facility. Authorities didn’t immediately describe a motive.

