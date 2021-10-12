Rick Roberts: Do Any Politicians Have Good Judgement?

Ernie Brown sits in for Rick Roberts: The surge of Haitian migrants to the bridge in Del Rio wasn’t an accident. It turns out the Biden Administration did know about those migrants, but did nothing about it. The cartels are getting rich off human trafficking, and they’re not done: an even bigger surge of 80,000 Haitians are on their way! Anything we can do about it? Chris Cabrera, VP of the National Border Patrol Council in the Rio Grande Valley sector, says the CBP is already stretched too thin. Chris Cabrera joins Ernie on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

