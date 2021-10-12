Rick Roberts: Do Any Politicians Have Good Judgement?
Gov. Greg Abbott issues his own executive order that bans “any entity”, including private businesses, from firing anyone for not getting vaccinated. This directly contradicts President Biden’s own executive order mandating vaccination for companies with more than 100 employees. Of course, the pro-mandate politicians like Dallas County Clay Jenkins can’t help but spout off, calling Abbott a “political windsock”. Ernie Brown sits in for Rick Roberts and wonders if any politician has good judgement? Don’t they realize that the more they talk, the less people believe them? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com
