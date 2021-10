The first appointed head of cybersecurity for the US Air Force has quit and likened the country’s preparedness for internet warfare to a “kindergarten” compared to China.Nicolas Chaillan, who served as chief software officer for the US government and air force, wrote in a LinkedIn post last month that he was stepping down after three years in the position.He cited “detractors” within the Department of Defence for getting in the way of his work, which included the formation of an initiative for private firms to develop secure software for the US.He did not elaborate further on his departure,...

