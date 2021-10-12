CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rick Roberts: Gov. Abbott Is The Governor For All Texans…So No Mandate For You!

wbap.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Abbott has heard you! Companies are telling their workers get the jab…or the pink slip! Not so fast, says Gov. Abbott. He signed an executive order prohibiting “any entity” from mandating vaccines, including private businesses. Will Texas companies follow suit? Or stick with the Biden mandate? Also, another surge of migrants is headed for the border. What’s being done? Ernie Brown sits in for Rick Roberts and talks to Gov. Abbott about these things and much more. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

www.wbap.com

