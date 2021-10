On Saturday, Oct. 2, North Haven Garden Club Beautification Committee handed out Certificates of Achievement to a few of the winners of this years Beautification Contest. Members of the committee visited 11 properties back on Aug. 28, tallied the results and contacted winners. The North Haven Residents who were able to attend the presentation were George O'Donnell, Christine Parisella and Deb Mendillo. The other winners of the contest who could not attend the presentation are James and Andrea Salemme and Peter and Rose Civitello (both holding certificates in front of their homes. Susan Zurlis and Zofia Linek received Honorable Mention Certificates, their certificates will be mailed to them. Congratulations to all!!

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO