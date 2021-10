Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have grown more acutely aware of the air we breathe. And along with airborne virus transmission, we have had to worry about smoke plumes from increasingly severe wildfires. Some weather forecasts now routinely include outdoor air quality measures—but most Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. In order to counter airborne health threats at home or in the office, more people are now tracking contaminants with handheld air quality monitors, and the market for such devices is expected to reach $4.6 billion worldwide by 2027.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO