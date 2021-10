Just how many miles of mountain bike trails do we have in Arkansas?. Twenty or thirty years ago, mountain biking was a little different in Arkansas. This is not to say we didn’t have some great mountain bike trails, but before the massive investment out of Northwest Arkansas, before Arkansas cities started to see mountain biking as anything other than a fringe hobby, things were a little sparse. There were bright spots, Camp Robinson in North Little Rock and Fossil Flats at Devil’s Den State Park were drawing riders and events. Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs was a popular destination and the Womble in Montgomery County was attracting attention from Texans. The rest of the mountain bike inventory consisted of horse and motorcycle trails and a few hiking trails that allowed mountain bikes.

