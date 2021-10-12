CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Coronavirus vaccinations

By John A. Tures
Newnan Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government. Alvin Blake. Newnan.

GovExec.com

​​Coronavirus Roundup: Vaccine Guidance for Defense Civilians; NIH Director to Step Down

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on Tuesday about mental health challenges among adults during the pandemic. “The frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms experienced among U.S. adults increased after August 2020 and peaked during December 2020–January 2021,” said the report. “The frequency of symptoms subsequently decreased but in June 2021 remained elevated compared with estimates from the 2019 [National Health Interview Survey]. The relative increases and decreases in frequency of reported symptoms of anxiety and depression at both the national and state levels mirrored the national weekly number of new COVID-19 cases during the same period.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Doctor Explains Why Some Vaccinated People Are Still Dying From COVID-19

Colin Powell 84 years old, recently departed US Secretary of State, who also completed his vaccination passed away last Monday as a result of Covid-19 problems. Powell was known to be suffering from hematological malignancies, a kind of blood illness. Healthcare experts are concerned that anti-vaccine campaigners may use Powell's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOLF

Geisinger CEO calls amount of new COVID-19 cases in N.E. PA 'concerning'

DANVILLE (WOLF) - Geisinger CEO Dr. JaeWon Ryu says within the past week, nearly 200 people across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, have been hospitalized due to the COVID-19 Delta variant. Of that number, 90 percent were not vaccinated against the virus. The COVID-19 testing positivity rate here stands at 13 percent, compared to 11 percent back in August. Ryu said the numbers were comparable to those in mid-November, 2020.
DANVILLE, PA
News 8 WROC

Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

Japan's state of emergency measures were not lockdowns but requests that focused mainly on bars and eateries, which were asked to close early and not serve alcohol. Many people continued to commute on crowded trains, and attended sports and cultural events at stadiums with some social distancing controls.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — Sometimes when she’s feeding her infant daughter, Amanda Harrison is overcome with emotion and has to wipe away tears of gratitude. She is lucky to be here, holding her baby. Harrison was 29 weeks pregnant and unvaccinated when she got sick with COVID-19 in August. Her symptoms were mild at first, but she suddenly felt […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY

