LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The chairman of the House Budget Committee says he won’t seek another term in next year’s election. Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky said in a Twitter video on Tuesday that he wants to spend more time with his family. From his committee chairmanship, Yarmuth has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand the nation’s social safety net. The congressman is the 10th Democrat to announce plans to retire before the 2022 election. Although the district he represents has become increasingly blue, his exit sends yet another ominous sign about the party’s chances heading into next year’s midterms, when its thin majority in both U.S. chambers will be at stake.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO