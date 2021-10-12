CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Road Brewing is the largest craft brewery in LA

By Dayna Devon
KTLA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Golden Road Brewing visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted Oct. 11, 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
