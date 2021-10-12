CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

Times Daily
 7 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

J&J hikes 2021 profit forecast, COVID-19 vaccine sales grow

Sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex helped Johnson & Johnson deliver better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while COVID-19 fueled vaccine revenue and had more customers reaching for Tylenol.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Times Daily

US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Union Pacific and its unions sue each other over vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific and its labor unions are suing each other to determine whether the railroad has the authority to require its employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
OMAHA, NE
Times Daily

Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than six weeks after promising a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering the millions of Americans at companies with 100 or more workers, President Joe Biden's most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

South African regulator rejects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African drug regulator has rejected the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, citing some safety concerns the manufacturer wasn't able to answer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Times Daily

United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

United Airlines reported a $473 million profit for the third quarter thanks to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid that helped pay airline employees this summer.
ECONOMY
kmmo.com

Judge rules that New York must allow for religious exemptions to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for medical workers

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that New York state cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on healthcare workers without allowing their employers to consider religious exemption requests. U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Albany, New York, ruled that the state’s workplace vaccination requirement conflicted with healthcare workers’ federally protected right to seek religious accommodations from their employers. Seventeen healthcare workers opposed to the mandate sued, saying the requirement violated their rights under the U.S. Constitution and a federal civil rights law requiring employers to reasonably accommodate employees’ religious beliefs. Hurd agreed, saying the state’s order “clearly” conflicted with their right to seek religious accommodations. Hurd issued a temporary restraining order on Sept. 14 in favor of the workers while he considered whether to issue a preliminary injunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

State COVID-19 vaccine mandate in effect Monday

State workers, most health and long-term care providers and education employees will have to submit proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday or risk losing their job. The state did allow some employees to work with their human resources office if they needed a "reasonable accommodation
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health regulators on Tuesday unveiled their proposal to allow Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription, a long-awaited move intended to make the devices more accessible to millions of people with hearing problems.
U.S. POLITICS
Times Daily

Canadian National CEO retiring in face of investor pressure

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National's CEO is retiring instead of staying to fight against an investor who has been pushing for his ouster.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department's allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.
LAW

