ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Credit Cards

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

Credit cards are so convenient that they are part of daily life for many Americans. Given that fact, it's perhaps surprising that there are so many common misconceptions about credit cards floating around.

Find: Reasons You Should Be Using Your Credit Cards More
Helpful: 10 Best Credit Cards for Buying Gas

Seeing as your credit score and how you manage your credit can affect so many areas of your life, from applying for a car loan or a home mortgage to qualifying for an apartment, it's important to know the facts about credit cards. Here's a look at 10 common misconceptions about credit cards and the truths behind each myth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7bGf_0cPKNHWy00

Your Credit Report Shows as Debt-Free If You Pay Your Balance in Full Every Month

Paying your entire credit card statement in full every month is a sound financial strategy. However, if you want to appear debt-free to lenders, you'll have to alter the timing of your payments. Every month when you get a credit card statement, your creditor reports that balance to the credit reporting agencies. Even if you pay the balance in full after getting your statement, according to your credit report, you're still carrying that balance. To appear debt-free to your creditors, you'll need to pay off that balance in full before your statement closing date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ie8va_0cPKNHWy00

Applying For a Store-Branded Credit Card Won't Hurt Your Score

There's a common misconception that opening store-branded credit cards is not the same as opening a general credit card from an issuer like Chase Bank. Since these types of cards can typically only be used at the store where they're issued, many consumers mistakenly believe that they are "private issue" credit cards or somehow don't end up in the traditional credit reporting universe. The truth is that store credit cards are issued by banks as well, and they are reported to the credit agencies just like any other type of credit card.

See: GOBankingRates' Best Cash-Back Credit Cards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfDWH_0cPKNHWy00

Closing Unused Accounts Raises My Credit Score

From a financial planning standpoint, it's true that you shouldn't have more credit cards than you need. However, if you go about canceling your unused credit cards, you might end up paying a price when it comes to your credit score, in two ways. First, a big part of your credit score comes from your credit utilization or the percentage that you're using of your entire amount of available credit. If you carry a balance on some cards and cancel your other ones, your credit utilization percentage will jump, thereby lowering your credit score. Second, the average age of your credit accounts is another factor affecting your credit score, although not as significantly as your credit utilization. If you close long-standing accounts and lower the average age of your credit lines, your credit score will take another hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCA7m_0cPKNHWy00

You Must Carry a Balance To Improve My Credit Score

A very common misconception about credit cards is that you must carry a balance to improve your credit score. This mistaken belief no doubt arises from the truth that you must use your credit cards if you're to generate positive score reporting. In fact, the single biggest component of your FICO credit score is your payments history, comprising a whopping 35% of your entire score. However, just because you'll need to use your credit cards and pay them off to improve your score doesn't mean you need to carry an outstanding balance. In fact, another big component of your credit score is the amount of debt you owe, so carrying a balance will actually trim points off your score, not add to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477wSz_0cPKNHWy00

All Credit Cards Charge More or Less the Same Interest Rate

Most credit cards are similar in terms of how they operate. You're extended a credit line, and every month that you make charges you're expected to pay back at least a minimum amount. Whatever you don't pay off in full triggers an interest charge. However, the amount of interest that a card charges can vary greatly. While the average interest rate for all credit cards sits at 14.54%, according to the St. Louis Fed, credit card issuers charge everything from the low single digits to rates approaching 30%. If you know you're going to be carrying a balance, don't assume that you'll be charged a low rate. Check with your card issuer so you know what the damage will be ahead of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoMp2_0cPKNHWy00

It's OK To Carry a Balance If You're Earning Credit Card Rewards

The battle for consumer credit card spending has gotten very competitive, and many card issuers now offer lucrative sign-up bonuses and ongoing perks to attract customers. Sign-up bonuses of 100,000 points or miles are now not that unusual, and points multipliers on everything from grocery store purchases to travel and office expenses can make the proper use of a rewards credit card quite beneficial for the cardholder. However, if you have to keep an outstanding balance on your card in order to reap those rewards, you're likely paying far more in interest costs than you're earning in rewards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihmY8_0cPKNHWy00

Paying Off Delinquent Debts Erases Them From Your Credit History

Making late payments on your credit cards is one of the most damaging things you can do to your credit score, short of filing for bankruptcy. For one thing, your credit score will take a significant hit, sometimes in excess of 100 points. But the damage is much longer-lasting than that. Even if you get back on your feet and pay off your delinquent debts in full, you can't erase the fact that you were past due in the first place. Late payments and account charge-offs stick around on your credit report for a full seven years, even if you pay them off in full. While the damage done to your score will decrease over time, you can't hide the fact that you missed those payments until they naturally fall off your report after nearly a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bhpb_0cPKNHWy00

It Never Makes Sense To Pay an Annual Fee To Get a Credit Card

Credit card companies already earn money via interchange fees and interest charges on consumers, so it doesn't seem right that you should also pay an annual fee to own one. However, in some cases, paying an annual fee on a credit card will give you access to numerous features and benefits that will far outweigh the cost of owning the card. Most annual fee cards, for example, offer generous sign-up bonuses that more than pay for the first year of card ownership. On an ongoing basis, various perks like free baggage, club membership, and/or upgrade seating on airlines can be worth far more to a frequent traveler than the cost of an annual fee. Not all perks provide the same value to all consumers, however, so be sure to only pay for credit cards that provide you with perks that apply to your personal lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPiYs_0cPKNHWy00

Credit Reports Are Always Accurate

Credit reports are official records of your financial history, so it makes sense that many Americans believe that they are always accurate. The reality is that this couldn't be further from the truth. According to a Consumer Reports investigation conducted in 2021, more than one-third of American consumers found at least one error in their credit reports. That's a staggeringly high number for an important financial document that can affect the cost of everything from your auto loan to your home mortgage. The lesson here is to check your credit reports frequently to ensure that your information is accurate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lkxls_0cPKNHWy00

All You Need Is a Single Credit Card

Some Americans believe that owning a single credit card is the right way to go when it comes to credit scoring and managing their finances. But the truth is that having a mix of credit is the best way to help boost your credit score, and having more than one credit card will often maximize the rewards you can earn. Your credit mix is actually its own category within your FICO score, amounting to 10% of the overall score. If you can show creditors that you can responsibly handle credit of different types, such as installment loans, credit cards and retail accounts, your score will improve. Similarly, owning different types of credit cards that provide rewards in different areas, such as groceries, gasoline or streaming services, can maximize the total benefit you receive from your cards.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Credit Cards

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

124K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Follow GOBankingRates and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ZDNet

The best pre-qualified credit cards (and some alternatives)

Getting pre-qualified for a credit card can make it easier to get approved if you have bad credit or a limited credit history. That said, it's important to note pre-approval doesn't guarantee acceptance. With that in mind, we've listed the best pre-qualified credit cards as well as alternative options and advice.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Card#Consumer Credit#Credit Score#Credit History#Americans
Newswest9.com

Your credit score could be going up soon. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — The three largest credit bureaus in the U.S. announced Friday they would begin removing most medical debt from their reporting process starting in July, meaning many Americans with late or unpaid medical bills could have the stains from those bills wiped off their credit. The three companies...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
GOBankingRates

How Much is Ashley Biden Worth?

President Joe Biden's youngest daughter, Ashley, made headlines in mid-March 2022 when it was revealed by The New York Times that a diary written by the first-daughter was purchased by the group...
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

What is monthly Social Security disability payment?

The Social Security Administration runs two programs to financially support disabled people. Each program offers different payment amounts. Cost of living crisis: Is a recession coming after additional fed rate hikes?. Calculating payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of programs to provide financial support to nearly 70...
ECONOMY
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Checks worth up to $4,000 in 2022

Despite stimulus checks ending, many are still going out this year and you may qualify through certain programs. Many cities and states have created stimulus check programs with their COVID relief funds through UBI structures. Between states and the stimulus check from the government, your attempt at financial relief may...
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Here’s the maximum you can get from Social Security

Social Security retirement benefits are not the same for all retirees. The amount of your monthly benefit can vary greatly based on a number of different factors, from when you decide to claim Social Security to how much you earned during your career. However, there is a maximum allowable Social Security retirement benefit. Ironically, the highest payout is reserved for those who arguably need it the least. If you’re aiming to snag this top payout, here’s what you’ll need to do.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
124K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy