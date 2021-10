In Visual Studio 2022, our team made a series of targeted investments to upgrade the Visual Studio user interface. We’re committed to spending time on the things that have meaningful impact to your product experience, so we grounded our work in real problems and suggestions surfaced by you and made sure to work with you every step of the way to ensure we got it right. The resulting refresh, we’re proud to say, supports improved wayfinding and visual cohesion, more intuitive and legible (yet still familiar!) iconography, improved accessibility, and the start of some customization options that let you make Visual Studio your own.

