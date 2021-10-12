CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

Woman passenger dies after driver crashed avoiding debris in road

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCT0S_0cPKKdZn00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died in a crash on Interstate 70 near North Airport Boulevard on Monday night, police said.

The male driver of a Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound on I-70 when he swerved to avoid debris in the road. The car spun 180 degrees, struck the highway cable guardrail and caught on fire, police reported.

The woman passenger died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said speeding, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Denver, CO
Accidents
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Aurora, CO
Traffic
City
Aurora, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kdvr#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

2K+
Followers
729
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy