Bengals sign Evander Holyfield’s son, Elijah, to practice squad

By Grey Papke
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe younger Holyfield, a running back out of Georgia, hasn’t caught on in the NFL yet. The 23-year-old ran for 1,018 yards on 159 carries for the Bulldogs in 2018, splitting time with current Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift. Holyfield ended up going undrafted, however, in part because of an unimpressive performance at the NFL combine . He briefly spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster in 2020, but only made it into one game as a special teams player.

