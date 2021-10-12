Maintain the course with Daines, Anderson

Holly Daines is an excellent mayor and has served the citizens of Logan well. She gets things done! Fiscal responsibility has always been a key issue for Logan, and Mayor Daines has done her part. No property tax increases during her tenure and there are satisfactory reserves in important city funds. She has been diligent in revitalizing downtown. A new library is funded and work will start soon. (Yea, this has been talked about for more than 10 years and Mayor Daines has made it happen.)