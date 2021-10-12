Honolulu mayor says Oahu is ready to reopen — and the rest of the state should follow suit
Hawaii may be at a turning point in its COVID-19 response plan, and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi urged state leaders to take an “aggressive” approach in safely reopening the state. On Tuesday, members of the Hawaii House Covid-19 Economic and Financial Preparedness Committee discussed the delicate balance of reopening the state to achieve economic stability, while minimizing future disease spread.stateofreform.com
