Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein releasing debut solo album, ‘There’s a Light,’ in November; listen to lead single now

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Stein, lead singer and keyboardist of the veteran psychedelic rock band Vanilla Fudge, will release his debut solo album, There’s a Light, on November 26. Stein recorded the album during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was inspired by the health crisis and other issues the U.S. and the world have been facing — including social unrest, racial disparity and political conflicts — to put together collection of songs offering such themes as hope, unity and redemption.

