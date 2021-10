Marin County is the only California county with a “moderate” level of coronavirus transmission, as defined by the CDC. Another at-home COVID rapid test kit will soon be on the way to store shelves, welcome news in the Bay Area, where the tests have been hard to find. Even as California COVID case rates decline, health experts cautioned the hard times may not be over. When San Francisco and Marin County loosen their mask mandates on Friday, fully vaccinated people in some public spaces will face new decisions about whether to drop their face coverings.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO