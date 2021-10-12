“Get the Rush!” at Rush Ranch

How about a letter that isn’t about COVID or politics? Wouldn’t that be refreshing? Well, here is that letter! It’s about Begging For Bucks. I work with an animal rescue, Solano County Friends of Animals. We have been around for over 35 years and helped thousands of animals. Our main focus is spay/neuter. Doing our best to keep the homeless cat population down. We are a smaller group in the rescue world but we are mighty. This part usually stuns people. We spend over $1,000 a week just on spay/neuter. With the current situation (see how I didn’t mention COVID?) we travel to Modesto, Placerville, Sacramento, anywhere we can get spay/neuter appointments. And we are blessed to have weekly appointments at Napa Humane.

