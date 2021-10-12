CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Get the Rush!” at Rush Ranch

By Staff reports
Vacaville Reporter
 7 days ago

“Get the Rush!” is a series of free activities for the public, offered on the third Saturday of every month at Rush Ranch. This month on Oct. 16, the ranch will be celebrating Nation Book Month and a Storybook walk will be available for guests to try. Community partnership will...

Vacaville Reporter

VFW 7244 hosting Veterans Day to-go dinners

Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 7244 hosts a Veterans Day dinner to honor those who served and raise money to support the organization’s efforts. Last year, the dinner was not held because of the COVID-19 shutdown, but Lisa Hilas, senior vice president of VFW 7244, said that would not be repeated this year.
VACAVILLE, CA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport says goodbye to Rush Street

KINGSPORT — If the painted faces on the wall of the gangster booth at Rush Street could talk, oh the stories they would tell. Most likely, they’d share the same sadness felt by Rush Street Neighborhood Grill’s customers and employees on Thursday, the final day of operation for the 41-year-old establishment.
KINGSPORT, TN
Vacaville Reporter

City of Vacaville hosts annual downtown Halloween Merchant Stroll

The annual Halloween Merchant Stroll, a tradition for over 20 years, will take place in Downtown Vacaville on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring their ghouls, mini-goblins and superheroes to historic Downtown Vacaville on Halloween to kick off the evening of trick-or-treating. Families can safely...
VACAVILLE, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Downtown Vacaville seeking vendors for two day Holly Days Craft and Gift Faire in November

Downtown Vacaville Business Improvement District is seeking vendors for its Holly Days Craft and Gift Faire on Nov. 6-7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual craft faire is celebrating its 15th year by expanding to a two day event for the first time, giving local shoppers more opportunities to find unique gifts and multiple days to support downtown businesses.
VACAVILLE, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Unique items sold at Vacaville Museum Fall Festival

Saturday’s Fall Festival on the Vacaville Museum patio had several items available for purchase, but it was not your typical yard sale. The items included jewelry, wood carvings, artwork and memorabilia associated with the original Nut Tree Restaurant, and all of it raised funds for the Vacaville Museum Guild, the museum’s volunteer base that helps plan its events and activities.
VACAVILLE, CA
clarkchronicle.com

Club Rush 2021

No more waiting rooms or connection issues, as school life slowly goes back to normal, students can leave their computers behind and participate in the annual Club Rush at its traditional location. At the bottom of the amphitheater, a total of fifty-eight clubs took turns lining side by side, presenting...
THEATER & DANCE
Greensburg Daily News

Rush County News Briefs

The next meeting of the Rush County Humane Society (RCHuS) will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Rushville Animal Shelter located at 650 VanSickle St., Rushville. The RCHuS is working at developing it’s office there and a few financial decisions need to be made. Please come help get RCHuS’s office up and running.
RUSHVILLE, IN
Vacaville Reporter

Imagine That closing Sunday after 5 years

For the last five years, Vacaville has had a place filled with interactive exhibits and activities designed to show youngsters that learning science, technology, engineering art and math can be fun. However, that era comes to a close Sunday. Imagine That, Vacaville’s interactive children’s museum, will be closing its doors...
Vacaville Reporter

Kim Shinkoskey: Great grandma’s prayer

From time to time I recall a nighttime prayer my mother taught me as a child in elementary school. It went like this:. “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray thee Lord my soul to sleep; and if I should die before I wake, I pray thee Lord my soul to take.”
RELIGION
Vacaville Reporter

Herb Cross: Vote for Janisch

I urge you to vote for Kristin Janisch for Dixon City Clerk. Kristin has served at this position for several months without flaw. Kristen has a strong background in accounting and administration. She is dedicated to the City of Dixon and has proven that dedication by her participation in civic events.
DIXON, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Bill Ferguson: Cheer up! Help is on the way!

Feeling a little unequal lately? Maybe a little weaker due to a lack of strengthening diversity? How about some quality nurturing to alleviate the stress due to your shortage of inclusion? Cheer up — help is on the way!. Thanks to another good deal from some guy named Grant (or...
VACAVILLE, CA
KDRV

Medford antique show opens for the weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Fall Medford Armory Antiques & Vintage Sale Benefiting DOGS For Better LIVES takes place Saturday, October 16 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 17 from 10am to 4pm. Admission is $6.00 with FREE return and FREE parking. The Medford Armory is located at 1701 South...
MEDFORD, OR
Vacaville Reporter

Solano County Literacy Program seeking Adult Literacy Volunteer tutors

The Solano County Literacy Program is looking for Adult Literacy Volunteer tutors to provide tutoring in-person or online, for an adult in the community who wants to improve their reading, writing or speaking skills. More than 60,000 adults in Solano County are functionally illiterate, meaning that the reading and writing...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Ruby Waderich: Let’s help the animals

How about a letter that isn’t about COVID or politics? Wouldn’t that be refreshing? Well, here is that letter! It’s about Begging For Bucks. I work with an animal rescue, Solano County Friends of Animals. We have been around for over 35 years and helped thousands of animals. Our main focus is spay/neuter. Doing our best to keep the homeless cat population down. We are a smaller group in the rescue world but we are mighty. This part usually stuns people. We spend over $1,000 a week just on spay/neuter. With the current situation (see how I didn’t mention COVID?) we travel to Modesto, Placerville, Sacramento, anywhere we can get spay/neuter appointments. And we are blessed to have weekly appointments at Napa Humane.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Solano County Library Foundation hosts 21st annual Authors Luncheon

Solano County Library Foundation will host its 21st annual Authors Luncheon on Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Clubhouse at Rancho Solano in Fairfield. There will be mimosas, food, a silent auction, book sales and a drawing. Talks by prominent authors including Alexandra Boiger, Michelle Richmond,...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Larry’s pumpkin patch draws big crowds again

Larry’s Produce has been especially busy this month. While the Suisun Valley produce market draws crowds from throughout the Bay Area for its expansive selection of locally grown fruits and vegetables, October has brought an extra incentive for families to make the trip: its annual pumpkin patch. As it does...
VACAVILLE, CA
Vacaville Reporter

Thom McCombs: Ignoring death and loss

Debasing his Christianity further with every letter to the editor on the Opinion Page, Pastor Morris Curry now equates employer vaccine requirements with life under The Anti-Christ (Oct. 10, “Mandating death and loss”). Employers following the mandates of our elected officials (to limit pestilence transmission among their employees and customers)...
RELIGION

