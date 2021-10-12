Newsom’s Deeply Disappointing Vetoes of Traffic Safety Bills

(CALMATTERS) – With Newsom’s deadline to sign or veto bills now just five days away, the governor on Monday signed into law a proposal requiring health insurance plans to make coverage available to members’ dependent parents; a suite of bills to protect nursing home residents, hospice patients and elderly Californians; and a bill that aims to close California’s racial gaps in maternal and infant mortality rates. He also approved a 12.5% excise tax on electronic cigarettes to discourage teen vaping use and fund public health programs. Lastly, Newsom greenlighted a stack of consumer financial protection bills, including one that cracks down on debt settlement firms and another that requires businesses to offer subscription cancellations online and to notify customers before a subscription’s free trial or promotional price expires.

