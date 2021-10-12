CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jungle’s New Season Opens This Weekend

By Erik Tormoen
minnesotamonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jungle’s 30th season kicks off this weekend, marking the Lyn-Lake theater’s return to the stage after a year and a half. The 2021-22 season will include three mainstage productions, plus yet-to-be-revealed auxiliary programming. First, Every Brilliant Thing runs Oct. 16 through Nov. 14, followed by Redwood (Feb. 5-March 13) and Cambodian Rock Band (June 11-July 31).

www.minnesotamonthly.com

