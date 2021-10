A common complaint patients have after a doctor’s visit is that the doctor spent too much time looking at the computer and not enough time looking at them. Patients need not only to be listened to but to be seen as well, and this kind of seeing transcends the physical act of the doctor’s eyes examining whatever body part is in the room to be examined. Years ago when we used paper charts and saw fewer patients per hour it was easy to put down your pen, look the patient in the eye, and just talk. Due to the ubiquity of electronic medical records, computers are now a grudgingly accepted interloper into the exam room. Maintaining appropriate and meaningful eye contact between doctor and patient is a delicate dance that needs to be carefully cultivated and nurtured.

