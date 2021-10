US stocks rallied as investors remained upbeat on earnings as more companies continue to deliver strong beats. Last week, the banks delivered strong results and a healthy outlook for the economy and today healthcare and insurers impressed while consumer stocks battled surging commodity and transportation costs. Every inflation warning from corporate America was somewhat expected, so markets won’t get unnerved unless they start to see the Fed panic. Consumer staples are the laggard as they will probably see the biggest hit to their margins this earnings season.

