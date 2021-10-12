CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Confirms the Film Is a Sequel to the Original

By Claire Epting
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holidays have come early this year, with Disney+ sharing the first official trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone. Reimagining the iconic Home Alone franchise, the action comedy arrives on the platform later this November. Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer, with a screenplay from Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell.

IN THIS ARTICLE
