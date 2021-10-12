Meet a CCSD 2021 School Partner of the Year: Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Liberty ES!

Auto shows are cautiously returning after a raft of cancellations in 2020. The annual SEMA show (organized by the Specialty Equipment Market Association and not open to the general public) is planned for early November in Las Vegas. Mopar Performance has released several teaser images for the concepts that it will bring to the event. Mopar—the parts, service, and customer care division for the U.S. brands now under the Stellantis umbrella—provided five shadowy sketches, although its not clear whether the company will create five concepts or if some of the images depict the same vehicle. If it’s the former, Mopar will reveal the three Jeep and two Ram concepts at the 2021 SEMA show when it runs from November 2 to November 5.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO