CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Georgia county to remove ‘genocide cannon’ from city square

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGuHP_0cPKDatP00

A Georgia county unanimously voted Tuesday to remove a “genocide cannon” from a city square where it resided for more than a century.

The cannon in Decatur just outside Atlanta has ties to the Indian War of 1836 and has become increasingly controversial, drawing criticism from local activists who say it represents the brutal suffering of thousands of Muscogee people who were removed from their native lands.

“Public art should unite and heal us instead of sowing division,” said Phillip Cuffey, a leader with the local activist group Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights. During a public comment period, Cuffey wrote a statement urging the DeKalb County Commission to remove the cannon, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Approximately 3,500 Native Americans died during the bloody conflict and the ensuing Trail of Tears, the U.S. government's forced displacement of Indian tribes from the Southeast.

The cannon will be moved into storage within 90 days but the history and the ownership of it remains in question. In 1906, it was placed near DeKalb's historic courthouse by a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. However, there’s no paperwork showing it was donated to the county, the city of Decatur, or made public property, according to the Journal-Constitution.

It's also unclear whether the cannon actually dates back to the war — it's own inscription labels it as a relic.

The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights held multiple protests over the past year, including on Monday, Oct. 11, which is both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

“I appreciate all the commissioners for their support in getting to this moment where we can, just one day after Indigenous Peoples Day, move forward with this,” said Commissioner Ted Terry, who co-sponsored the resolution to remove the cannon.

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, the other sponsor, said the cannon is beyond saving.

“Whatever may replace the relic, it will be a symbol of love, not hate,” she told the Journal-Constitution after Tuesday's vote. “We don’t want to tolerate any symbols of hate or oppression.”

Comments / 16

Steve Arnold
7d ago

When will they take the genocide guns from the black on black crime. But that won't happen because it doesn't fit the agenda of demoncrats at city government

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WTAX

City break from county animal control?

Complaints won’t stop about animal control. Ald. Kristin DiCenso says if you are upset, you should call your county board member. Not only does Sangamon County provide the services, it won’t accept city council members on its public health board. “But they’ll take our money,” DiCenso said. After reports of...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Reporter Newspapers

Controversial cannon relic to be removed from Decatur Square

The DeKalb County Commission voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to remove a controversial relic of the Creek Indian War of 1836 from the Decatur Square and place it in storage. Activists have been calling for the removal of what they dubbed the “genocide cannon” for a year following removal of a Civil War monument […] The post Controversial cannon relic to be removed from Decatur Square appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DECATUR, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Terry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Atlanta#Columbus Day#Native Americans#Indian#The Journal Constitution
michiganradio.org

Kalamazoo police remove dozens of residents from tent city

After weeks of warnings, Kalamazoo Public Safety vacated a homeless encampment off Riverview Drive Wednesday morning. About 50 unhoused residents were removed; the Department of Public Safety says it made no arrests. Residents at the camp had been given a reprieve last week on the originally scheduled camp closure date,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made history again when she was sworn in to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday. The swearing-in made Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the USPHS Commissioned Corps’ first female four-star admiral. I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Push to rename Confederate streets for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

It was at the townhouse with the black welcome mat - a skinny beige building on South Floyd Street - where Alex Sprague managed to collect Signature No. 4. “I’m starting a petition to get this street renamed. Is that something that interests you?” the 25-year-old asked upon ringing the doorbell, clipboard in hand.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KWQC

Scott County attorney removed from police shooting lawsuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton has been removed from a $5 million lawsuit filed after a fatal police shooting in 2018. The lawsuit was filed after Robert Mitchell was shot by a Scott County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on the north side of Davenport in October 2018.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy