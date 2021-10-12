Busy Doctors Real Estate Blog

According to AL.com, Belle Fountain Land Co. paid $2.85 million for 950 acres at County Road 87 and Interstate 10 in the Elsanor area of Baldwin County, according to Stacey Ryals of Belle Fountain Land Co. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty represented the sellers. In Gulf Shores, a local developer paid $465,000 for a 3,600-ft2 office building at 2033 West 1st Street, according to David Swiger and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Co. Realtors, who represented the buyers. Frank Reed of Heron Investment Properties worked for the seller. In Foley, an out-of-town investment group paid $675,000 for the former Four Seasons apartment complex on North Pine Street in Foley, according to Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty, who handled the transaction.
Comments / 0