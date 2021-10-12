Busy Doctors Real Estate Blog

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you thought about how your investment can benefit you? Do you feel the need to save taxes when you make a profit? Investment in real estate is one of the most effective ways to take advantage of the tax savings available. Real estate investment not only provides you with passive

www.biggerpockets.com

arizonaprogressgazette.com

Bitcoin Real Estate News

Luxury Estate Specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Offers Extraordinary Luxury Condominiums for Sale Using Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cash. The Cryptocurrency Option Gives Buyers More Options in This New Digital Era. Luxury Estate Specialist Johnathon De Young of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Blue Owl Capital to acquire Oak Streat Real Estate Capital and investment advisory business for $950 million

Blue Owl Capital Inc. said Monday it entered an agreement to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC and its investment advisory business for $950 million in cash and stock. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl will fund the deal through cash and up to 39 million common units. Oak Street shareholders will be entitled to up to $650 million in earnouts, payable in cash or Blue Owl common units at future dates. The deal is expected to be 5% to 7% accretive to distributable EPS starting in 2022. Chicago-based Oak Street was...
MARKETS
luxuryrealestate.com

RLAH Real Estate Named to Washington Business Journal’s List of 2021 Fastest Growing Companies

WASHINGTON, DC - RLAH Real Estate was named to Washington Business Journal’s List of 2021 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the DMV. This is RLAH’s third time on the list. Their placement on the list, along with their ranking, was announced last week at WBJ’s annual awards dinner at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner. RLAH was one of only seven DC-based companies to make the list.
WASHINGTON, DC
northbaybusinessjournal.com

What happened when the SBA ran out of small-business real estate loan money

For the first time in its history, the U.S. Small Business Administration ran out of money to lend for real estate and equipment acquisitions. The funds in the 504 program were exhausted as of Sept. 7 for the 2020–2021 fiscal year, the SBA reported. Funding was restored at the beginning of the new fiscal year Oct. 1.
SONOMA, CA
rismedia.com

How to Achieve Personal and Business Goals at Real Estate Events

It’s time to redefine how you network. For some, networking can be just another business buzzword or conjure up thoughts of routine corporate events. However, in 2021, it can help you achieve your business goals, while fulfilling personal ones as well. By laying out your goals, your business goals will...
REAL ESTATE
kinggeorgecountyva.gov

Real Estate Reassessment Notice

The law requires that the Commissioner of the Revenue reassess real property (land) every four years. The reassessment is the new value of your land for the next four years (2022-2025). Read more below:
REAL ESTATE
wspa.com

Upstate Homes – Investing In Real Estate

“The following is sponsored content from Hamilton & Company”. For many people, the first scenario that comes to mind when they think of real estate investment is flipping houses, renting property, or some combination of the two. But, these forms of investment require lots of hands-on renovation and management. Today, we’re going to talk about 3 other ways you can start investing in real estate, and it’s a lot easier than you might think. We have Dan Hamilton from Hamilton and Company here.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Real estate distress is tricky call

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There’s quite a lot of money flooding real estate, an industry with uncertain post-pandemic prospects . Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital has raised a new distressed fund with $10 billion of cash. That enables Sternlicht to scoop up properties from hotels to offices. Some...
REAL ESTATE
OCRegister

Real estate news: 178 apartments coming to Irvine Business Complex

Work has begun on a 178-unit apartment complex in Irvine under development by Intracorp. This marks the first for-rent apartment community in the city for Intracorp, which has three other townhome developments in or near the Irvine Business Complex. The five-story complex on 2.2 acres at 2055 Main St. will...
IRVINE, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lesko: Real Estate Scams Are On The Rise

The hot U.S. housing market is the latest target for scammers. Authorities cite increasing real estate fraud aimed especially at home buyers as well as renters. Online money transactions only add to the problem. In this week’s Fox 40 Lesko Financial segment, Greg Lesko explains. what these scams are, how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Highlights

According to AL.com, Belle Fountain Land Co. paid $2.85 million for 950 acres at County Road 87 and Interstate 10 in the Elsanor area of Baldwin County, according to Stacey Ryals of Belle Fountain Land Co. Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty represented the sellers. In Gulf Shores, a local developer paid $465,000 for a 3,600-ft2 office building at 2033 West 1st Street, according to David Swiger and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Co. Realtors, who represented the buyers. Frank Reed of Heron Investment Properties worked for the seller. In Foley, an out-of-town investment group paid $675,000 for the former Four Seasons apartment complex on North Pine Street in Foley, according to Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty, who handled the transaction.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
retechnology.com

Friday Freebie: 2022 Real Estate Business Plan and Strategy Guide

Here we are in the fourth quarter of 2021 with 2022 looming on the horizon. Is it too early to plan ahead? Not in today's market! With ever-tightening inventory, now's the perfect time to create--and budget for--strategies that will elevate your business in 2022. To help you out, we're highlighting...
ECONOMY

