How SeraScript is building secure and compliant document workflow using blockchain

Document workflow is one of the most tedious and error-prone processes in any organization, but one that’s critical to operations. While solutions have been developed that simplify the process and make it more efficient, none has been able to integrate the security and transparency of blockchain technology. SeraScript has taken this challenge head on, and as its President and founder Dennis Schroder shared at CoinGeek New York, the startup is taking Bitcoin to a whole new market, and thriving at it.