COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite a political dead cat bounce late last week, the Ohio House's war on vaccine mandates ended in stalemate, if not a humble retreat. After eight hearings on two versions of legislation to ban vaccine mandates, the requisite support failed to materialize and Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said Wednesday it's time to move on. Health Committee Chairman Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, tried to go rogue and host a ninth hearing regardless, but Cupp ordered him to stand down Thursday evening.

